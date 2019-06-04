Orelian Royer, 87, of Lake Charles, La., died at 7:48 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, 2019, in his residence.

Mr. Royer was born Jan. 16, 1932, in Scott, La., and has lived in Lake Charles since 1950, where he has resided with the love of his life and wife of 62 years, Ora Lucille Lavergne Royer. He worked for 42 years as an industrial painter for Sline Industrial Painters, retiring in 1994. He enjoyed building houses with his family and was a wealth of knowledge when it came to building. Mr. Royer was a charter member of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church and attended the Blessed Sacrament every Friday afternoon. He will be remembered as a wonderful gardener, raising more than 4000 lbs of tomatoes every year in his greenhouse. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather and will be missed dearly.

Mr. Royer is survived by his children, Darrel Royer and wife Polly of Fulshear, Texas, Michael Royer and wife Lois Ann of Humble, Texas, Peggy Smith of Bridge City, Texas, and Billy Royer and wife Jackie of Lake Charles; grandchildren, Joe Royer, Jon Royer (Ashley), Jake Royer (Amber), April Royer, Amanda Hill (Travis), Austin Smith, Nicole Black (Kyle), Brett Royer, and Cody Royer; and great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Tyler, Noah, Claire, Chase, Link, Annabelle, Landon, Madelyn, Grayson, Brayden, Cecil and one on-the-way.

He was preceded in death by his wife; parents, Don and Ida Begnaud Royer; and siblings, Marcel Royer, Claude Royer, Clovis Royer, Paul Royer, Alice Boulet, Joyce Guidry and Erizel Sonnier.

His funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. Monsignor Danniel Torres and Father Keith Pellerin will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery. Visitation will be at Johnson Funeral Home on Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue at the funeral home on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

The family would like to express a special word of thanks to Cindy Miller and Lisa Winn Fair for the excellent care and compassion given. They would also like to express their gratitude to Heart of Hospice, especially Julie, Sam, Stacey, and Michaela and the staff of Evangeline Home Health. Published in American Press on June 4, 2019