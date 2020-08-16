Oreta Jane Bowman Des Ormeaux passed away Aug. 14, 2020 at her home in Jackson, Tenn. at age 103 years and one day. Mrs. Des Ormeaux (Jane or Mrs. Jane) was born on Aug. 13, 1917 the older of two daughters born to Eugene Pascal (Pat) Bowman and Hazle Howard Bowman in the Texas pan-handle town of Childress. She married Lawrence Des Ormeaux in Lake Charles, La on July 28, 1933. Jane was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her sister Patricia Z. Bowman Lanford.
Mrs. Jane grew up in several towns in Texas and Oklahoma and finally settled with her family in Lake Charles, La where she spent over 50 years before moving to Tennessee. Jane was primarily a homemaker. Jane was recognized and respected for her decorating and house-keeping skills at home. She will also be remembered for her careful attention and keen eye for detail with regard to dress and demeanor, including flawless color coordination and her hats (while hats were in vogue).
Jane loved her pets, especially her dogs. Noteworthy among her pets was "Polly" a parrot "inherited" from Jane's mother. Polly grew up with Jane and moved from Texas to Louisiana with the family and lived in Jane's home to the good old age of 50 years.
Jane will be especially remembered by her Tennessee friends for her association with the local Double-A baseball team. Her suggestion of the team name, "West Tennessee Diamond Jaxx" was selected and used for many years before the team was re-labeled to "Jackson Generals." She held a season ticket for many years and made many friends among the staff and fellow fans.
Jane is survived by her only child, Connie Sue Des Ormeaux Arnett (Ronald) of Jackson, Tenn.; two grandchildren, Trisha Page Arnett Oser (Darrell, deceased) of Jackson, Tenn.; and Ronald E. Arnett Jr. (Sandra) of Nashville, Tenn.; a great granddaughter, Laura Oser, and a great-great granddaughter, Adelyn Frazier, both of Edmond Okla.
Jane was an active member of the Church of Christ all of her life serving as a teacher of the Ladies' Bible Class for most of her adult life. Most recently she worshipped with the Campbell Street congregation of the church in Jackson, Tenn.
In lieu of flowers, Jane requested that donations be sent to the Nicaragua Christian School, in care of the Campbell Street Church of Christ, 1490 Campbell Street, Jackson, TN 38305.
A private family graveside service with burial will take place at Highland Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Bro. Ray Hawk officiating. Services under the direction of Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 731-668-1111 www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com.