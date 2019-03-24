Orford Breaux, born Jan. 9, 1930, son of the late Maurice and Agnes (Domingue) Breaux, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, in his residence, at the age of 89. He was also known as "T-fud."

Orford worked for Guth Dairy until he retired. He was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church and also attended Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church.

Survivors are his sons, Brian Breaux (Angie), Gerald Breaux (Jill), Glen Breaux (Alana); daughter, Theresa Delcambre (Lynn); sisters, Lorraine Landry and Iris Toups; stepchildren, Lucille Gorham, Mary Cranford (James), Jane Vlahogeorge, Robert Henry (Dena) and Roger Henry (Lisa); 29 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

He is preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Mary Lou Sonnier Breaux; second wife, Lucille Desselle Henry Breaux; children, Darold Breaux, Patricia Gachassin and Neil Breaux; nine brothers; and two sisters.

A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, in Christ the King Catholic Church, with Rev. V. Wayne LeBleu officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens under the direction of Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa. Visitation is from 3-8 p.m. Sunday in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa, with a rosary at 6:30 p.m., and will resume from 8-10 a.m. Monday in the funeral home.

Special thanks to Brenda Fontenot and Dody Fry for their endless compassion and support. Published in American Press on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary