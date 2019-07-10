Orlando "Chris" Salvo, 88, died Thursday, July 4, 2019, following a brief illness. Chris was born on July 19, 1930, to Orlando Augustine and Clare (Parham) Salvo. They attended the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, where Chris was baptized and served as an altar boy.

In his early years, Chris delivered newspapers for the Lake Charles American Press accompanied by his beloved Belgian shepherd, Rex. Chris attended Lake Charles High School, where he won several elocution competitions. After graduation in 1948, Chris attended McNeese Junior College (i.e., McNeese State University).

Chris served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War as a Seabee, and was based at Subic Bay in the Philippines. In 1952, Chris married Barbara Jean White while he was stationed in San Diego, Calif. They raised four wonderful children, three daughters, Brenda Talley, Susan Breaux and Paula Bond; and his favorite son, Chris Salvo.

Following the war, Chris went into finance where he worked in several agencies around New Orleans and southern Alabama. He returned with his family to Lake Charles in 1968, where he took a position at PPG Industries and worked there for many years until his retirement.

Chris, a member of Mensa, loved national politics, the stock market, baseball (particularly the Yankees), and collecting antique guns. He also enjoyed classical music, especially works of Beethoven and Chopin. Chris was known for his charm and quick wit, and he always had the right thing to say (even if it was wildly inappropriate). Chris was known for his long, entertaining stories, which he loved to repeat often.

Chris was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Clare Brake. He is survived by his four children; ten grandchildren, Gabriele Bond, Samantha Talley, Abigail Talley, Jason Salvo, Jeff Salvo, Hayley Salvo, Chelsea Breaux, Christopher Breaux, Connor Breaux, and Camille Breaux; and two great-grandchildren, Jack Salvo and Atticus Salvo.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Our Lady Queen of Heaven Family Life Center on 3939 Kingston Street at 1 p.m. A private burial will follow.

Flowers or condolences may be sent to 1108 Lafitte St., Lake Charles, La. Published in American Press on July 10, 2019