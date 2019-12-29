|
|
VINTON – Ozema Newton Vice, 77, died Friday, December 27, 2019, in his residence.
He was a native and lifelong resident of Vinton. Ozema was a member of the Masonic Lodge #364 in Vinton, the Sons of the American Legion, and was also a member of Christian Life Church in Vinton. He enjoyed fishing, mowing grass, and working in his yard.
Survivors include his companion, Jeannie Clark of Vinton; his children, Stephenia Mullen and husband, Bill of Aspermont, Texas, James Vice and wife, Veronica "Ronni" of Vinton, Scott Vice and wife Misti of Mont Belvieu, Texas, and Misty Jackson and husband, T.J. of Brighton, Colorado; his step-daughter, Nikki Pruett of DeRidder; his brother, Bobby Vice and wife, Barbara of Henderson, Texas; his grandchildren, Shannon Carroll and husband, Josh, Bobbie Sue Monk and husband, Ryan, Brittany Opshal and husband, B.J., Amber Vice, Marley Stanley, Kevin Vice, Beaux Vice, Hunter Leckelt, Tasca Jackson, Ryan Pruett, and Tyler Pruett; and eleven great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Tina Marie Vice Stanley; his siblings, Nelda Sonier, Johnny Vice, and Billy Vice.
His funeral will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 31, in Hixson Funeral Home of Vinton. The Rev. Don Snider will officiate. Pallbearers will be Terry Vice, Richard Paul Fontenot, Darrell Sonier, Ronald Sonier, Kevin Vice, and Todd Vice. Honorary Pallbearers will be Randy Racca and Jimmy Jaye. Burial will be in Lee Cemetery in Vinton. Visitation is from 4-9 p.m. Monday and from 8:30 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday in the funeral home. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.hixsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in American Press on Dec. 29, 2019