Pamela "Cissie" Culpepper, 69, of Sulphur, La., died on Sunday, March 31, with her family by her side, after a courageous battle with ALS. Pam was born, Aug. 8, 1949, in Breaux Bridge, La., to Lillie and Patrick Landry. She graduated from Sulphur High School, Class of 1967, where she was an Honor Graduate and an accomplished athlete excelling in softball, basketball, and an award winning swimmer. After high school, Pam attended McNeese State University and met and married the love of her life, William Culpepper. She was a member of St. Theresa Church in Carlyss. Pam was a licensed Real Estate Broker, a Notary Public, a Paralegal, where she was a legal secretary for John Bradford at Stockwell Sievert Law Firm for 23 years. During this time her respect, admiration, and sincere friendship for John lasted the rest of her life. She enjoyed snow skiing, fishing, landscaping her yard, and especially dining and traveling with her "Dinners Club" Family. But most of all, Pam enjoyed the time she spent with her granddaughter, Lillian.

Pam's wonderful friends too numerous to mention were left with her memory to cherish forever.

Pam is survived by her son, Leonard Culpepper and wife Donna of Allen, Texas; her "Gift from God," granddaughter, Lillian Culpepper of Allen, Texas; father, Patrick Landry of Sulphur; sisters, Bonnie Perkins and Robyn LeBato and husband Rick of Lake Charles; two nephews, Chad and Ryan Perkins of Austin, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Culpepper; and mother, Lillie Landry.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home Chapel with Father Luke Krzanowski, M.S. officiating. Burial will be in Mimosa Pines Cemetery in Carlyss under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home with visitation continuing on Wednesday, April 3, at 8 a.m. until time of the service. Pallbearers will be Len Culpepper, Rick LeBato, David Culpepper, Chad Perkins, Ryan Perkins, and Joe Kennison. The family would like to thank Dr. Jody George and the wonderful staff at Harbor Hospice and her loving caregivers at home Landa Mitchell and Sherri Liningston.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ALS National Foundation.