Pamela Green Mitchell


1968 - 2020
Pamela Green Mitchell Obituary
Pamela Green Mitchell, departed this life on Monday, March 2, 2020, at the age of 51, in a local hospital in Lake Charles, La. She was born Nov. 2, 1968, to the late Alvin Green and Mary Lou Swain in Lake Charles, La. She obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Education and worked over 20 years as an Educator; the last seven years at Lake Charles Charter Academy.
She leaves to mourn her memory, her loving husband of 30 years, Terrell Mitchell; three sons, Matthew (Jennifer) Mitchell, Jamison Mitchell and Trevin Mitchell; her mother-in-law, Elizabeth Cezair; six sisters, Priscilla Green, Jackie Green, Cesely (Mark) Rigmaiden, Charlotte (Derrick Sr.) Williams, Trakessa Green and Stephanie Green; three brothers, Raymond (Jillian) Jackson, Carl Jackson and Darrell Moss.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 9 a.m., and funeral service at 11 a.m. at Throne of Grace Fellowship, Dr. Wilton Red, officiating. Burial will follow in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of King's Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Mar. 6, 2020
