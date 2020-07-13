Pamela K. Ellender of Baton Rouge, La. passed away on July 4, 2020, at the age of 58.
Pam graduated from LSU and earned her Masters at Tulane University.
She is survived by her mother, Glenda Mount Ellender, niece ,Abby Ellender, uncle, Paul T. Ellender, aunt, Anne Ellender Edwards, uncle, Scotty Mount, cousin, Marc T. Ellender.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bennett A. Ellender and brother, Stephen A. Ellender.
Funeral services are pending.
Published in American Press on Jul. 13, 2020.