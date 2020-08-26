Pamela Joan Miller Guillory, 65, died Sunday, August 23, 2020.
Born to Norris James Miller Sr. and Eva Dronet Miller, Pamela attended Barbe High School. She was a homemaker and enjoyed watching football, especially LSU and the Saints. She loved spending time with her husband, whatever he was doing.
Survivors are her husband of 39 years, Randall K. Guillory; sister-in-law Cindy Miller of Westlake and son Chad Miller and wife Emiko of Portland, Ore.; sister-in-law, Christena Parker and husband Dave of Moss Bluff; brother-in-law, Richard Guillory and wife Robin of Kinder; brother-in-law, Ken Guillory and wife Fredia of Lake Charles; brother-in-law, Dennis Guillory and wife Jan, also of Lake Charles; sister-in-law, Renee' Markham and husband Dwight of Baton Rouge; sister-in-law, Dorine Campsey and husband R.C. from Edmond, Okla.; and numerous other nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, James Miller.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Home. The Rev. E. J. McCain will officiate. Interment will be at Consolata Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday from 1 p.m. until service time.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the charity of one's choice
.
The family would like to express their grateful appreciation for the compassionate care given Pamela to Becky Corbello and Karla Sanchez.