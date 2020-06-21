Pamela Richard, 59, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 in a local hospital. She was born on May 31, 1961 in Lake Charles, La to Wilford and Lessie Mott Miller. She lived her entire life in Lake Charles. She was a 1979 graduate of Lake Charles High School. She will be remembered for her outgoing, cheerful personality. She never met a stranger, and she adored her grandchildren.

Those left to cherish her memory are her three children, Heather Rodrigue (Matt) of Sulphur, La, Amanda Richard of Lake Charles, and Dustin Richard (Wendy) of Sulphur, La; grandchildren, Brooke and Bodie Bryant, Justin and Scarlett Bilbo, and Hunter and Kerissa Richard. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be at noon Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Jerry Snider will officiate. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles.

