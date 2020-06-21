Pamela Richard
1961 - 2020
Pamela Richard, 59, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 in a local hospital. She was born on May 31, 1961 in Lake Charles, La to Wilford and Lessie Mott Miller. She lived her entire life in Lake Charles. She was a 1979 graduate of Lake Charles High School. She will be remembered for her outgoing, cheerful personality. She never met a stranger, and she adored her grandchildren.
Those left to cherish her memory are her three children, Heather Rodrigue (Matt) of Sulphur, La, Amanda Richard of Lake Charles, and Dustin Richard (Wendy) of Sulphur, La; grandchildren, Brooke and Bodie Bryant, Justin and Scarlett Bilbo, and Hunter and Kerissa Richard. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be at noon Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Jerry Snider will officiate. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles.

Published in American Press from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home
JUN
23
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 20, 2020
I have so many memories with Pam. There was so many fun times. We could go months without talking and get together and visit like we had just been together yesterday. I will miss you dearly but i will hold onto the memories forever.
Angie Borel
Family
June 19, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family. I am so very sorry for your loss. I am still in disbelief that she is gone. I have wonderful memories of her and I. She was the sweetest ever. My thoughts and prayers to the family.
Hilda Wright
Friend
