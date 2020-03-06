|
On Oct. 29, 1948, this baby girl, Pamela "Jeanie" Lawson Stevens, was born to the late Theresa Carrier Lawson and Eddie Lawson. She attended Washington Elementary and later Washington High School and was raised in Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Later, she became a member Eternity Full Gospel Fellowship Church and was educated there by Apostle Marie Carrier. She was a secretary at Pearl Watson Middle School, Oak Park Elementary, and Marion High School, later Washington/Marion High School. Pam loved people and helped as many as she could as long as she could. She loved laughing and making people laugh. She also loved her children, Erica Stevens Guy, Marcie Stevens Fleming, and her baby boy, Jarred L. Stevens. She also helped to raise two other daughters, Denise Bellow Moore and Dee Dejean. Most of all she loved her grandchildren and loved spending time with them. Keeping her family together was her main objective in life. Pam accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and now rest with him.
She was preceded in death by the father of her children, Larry J. Stevens; grandparents, Allen and Lucille Carrier; parents; sister, Theresa Martins; and three brothers, Earl Lawson, Eddie Lawson and Jeffery Carrier; and sister-in-law, Crystal Baker; and grandson, Darrion Fleming.
Left to cherish the memories of her life are her daughters, Erica (Mitchell) Guy and Marcie Stevens Fleming; son, Jarred Stevens; brothers, Ronald "Kenny" Carrier, Freddie Lee Baker and Donald "Papa" Carrier; sisters, Cherlyn Carrier, Robin Carrier and Jacqueline Lawson; eight beautiful grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two great aunts, Patsy Richardson and Betty Simpson; caregiver and friend, Elizabeth Lebeau; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Special mention of best friends through thick and thin, Linda DeRuso and Helen Rious; and sisters-in-law, Marie Carrier, Pat Ryan Carrier, and Elaine Carrier.
Her memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Eternity Full Gospel in Westlake. Pastor Marie Carrier will officiate.
Published in American Press on Mar. 6, 2020