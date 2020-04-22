|
|
Pamela Viney Mathews, a reporter turned lawyer who dared to have it all- kids and a career- (before this was even a thing), died on Saturday, April 18, in Lake Charles, La. She was 64 years old.
Pam possessed a natural curiosity and storytelling ability that served her well as a reporter for the Lake Charles American Press in the mid to late 1980s. Her imagery and detail grabbed you by the face and made you pay attention. For example, in a Jan. 7, 1986, article on the 12th Night celebration in Lake Charles she wrote: "There was the sparkle, the pizazz, the pageantry befitting royalty. The gold and silver satins and silks of the royals abounded…" One need never have partaken in Mardi Gras festivities to get the picture. Years after she penned her last article for the American Press, Pam continued to put these tools to use in her epic Facebook posts. In these news report style updates she would regale her readers with the latest exploits of her children, Spencer Mathews, Taylor Brooke Powell (Johnnie) and Kellen Mathews (Mikki); and grandchildren, Harllen, Morgan and Johnnie. She also made frequent political posts; Pam was an unabashed political junkie. Whether one agreed with her politics or not, one always had to respect her fact-based, logical, yet still passionate arguments/posts.
After enjoying success as a Staff Writer for the American Press, Pam decided to take on the challenge of entering the legal profession. Already the mother of two children and 10+ years removed from her college days, she embarked on the daunting endeavor of law school, which is hard enough without young children. Despite the age difference between Pam and many of her classmates she made lifelong friends while excelling in the classroom. She earned a Juris Doctorate from LSU Paul M. Hebert Law Center in May of 1991 and passed the Louisiana bar exam later that year. Pam initially went to work in a civil defense firm before hanging her own shingle and practicing primarily criminal defense and family law. She was a tenacious litigator who was never afraid to stand up to opposing counsel or-when necessary- to her own clients, including those that were (allegedly) hardened criminals. While managing a bustling law practice, Pam found a way to blend her journalism and legal backgrounds and to inspire aspiring journalists and lawyers as an adjunct professor of Media Law at McNeese State University in the late 1990s.
Pam's legacy is most evident, however, in her three children, who she made it a point to expose to unique experiences that shaped the people they are today. Often out of pure necessity, Pam would regularly take the children to board meetings, political receptions, and later to court. This early exposure to these adult settings where children are not commonly seen instilled a poise and confidence in the Mathews children well beyond their years. Stated simply, Pam can rest peacefully knowing that all three are prepared for whatever life has in store.
Pam was born in Houston, Texas on Aug. 11, 1955, and grew up primarily in Lake Charles. She was the oldest of five children, and is survived by her siblings, James E. Viney (Regina), Charles P. Viney (Barbara), Tina M. Viney and Nicole Scott-Espree (Eddie). She is also survived by her stepfather, Milford K. "Scottie" Scott; as well as a host of cousins, friends, and well-wishers.
Published in American Press on Apr. 22, 2020