On Dec. 16, 1953, a baby girl… Patricia Wren Henry, came bouncing into town - Houston, Texas, to be exact. In later years, she still always wondered why she was named after a bird! Pat didn't stop until April 18, 2019, at 65 years young.

She called Peter C. Henry, "Daddy" and Bennie Jane (Delafosse) Henry, "Mom." She was blessed with an older sister, Janie Henry, of San Antonio, and a brother, Peter C. Henry Jr. of Hempville, Texas; nieces, Paige C. Henry and Morgan L. Henry and great niece, Genevieve.

Her flu?y orange cat, Cameron, named after the town in Louisiana she dearly loved, will also miss her. After her move to San Antonio, Texas, in 2014, her dear friends, Susan and Al Blades and their precious pup, Sterling, were among her posse of friends that cared deeply for her and are among the many that will mourn her passing.

While growing up Pat's family followed their Dad, who worked for Gulf Oil Industries, to various locations throughout Texas and Louisiana. She graduated from Lake Charles High School in 1972 and completed one year of college at McNeese State University.

She was a "Daddy's Girl" and longed to work in the oil business where her Dad thrived. This took her life down a rather unconventional path in the petroleum business. She worked beside her Dad, at Mobil Oil as well as her brother. She also enjoyed working with her Uncle Bubba Dews and Charlie January at the Mobil Oil Bulk Plant in Cameron. She also worked at Cameron-Taylor Bulk Plant and Dehyco. While working at Dehyco she dispatched o?shore crew boats into the docking area. These boats loaded massive amounts of fresh water, groceries and drilling essentials for oil rigs. She was also administrative assistant.

In 1957 as a very young girl she and her family survived Hurricane Audrey by hunkering down in the Cameron Courthouse. Pat survived another Hurricane in 2005, called Rita. She was living in her beloved Henry Homestead, established in the mid 1900s. Though portions of the home survived, it did su?er great devastation. Later, a grant was established to assist in the beginning of the reconstruction of this historical homestead.

Pat embraced her move to San Antonio. She toured the Hill Country in her big black pickup truck… searching for fields of Bluebonnets, out of the way BBQ joints, various historical places or anything that caught her fancy.

Her list of happy things in her life were extensive… anything purple, riding and caring for horses, rehabbing wildlife and her wonderful kitty cats were some of the most dear. Topping her list was always her family and her many devoted friends. Pat was loved and she loved right back.

She returns to her beloved Louisiana to rest. Bless you dear Pat, you had a great ride.

In the words of her favorite Western Hero, John Wayne… "Courage is being scared to death- but saddling up anyway."

Special thanks to Dr. Willian Atlas, and his sta?, Dr. Scott Ulmer and the entire sta? at San Antonio's START Center for Cancer Care.

A heart felt sense of love and appreciation go out to her dearest support team of Susan and Al Blades.

A Celebration service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019, at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 715 Kirkman St., Lake Charles, LA 70601, under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Fr. James Leuckenhoff will officiate. Interment will follow in Bigwoods cemetery located on the Edgerly-Dequincy Highway near Vinton, La. Visitation Sunday will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will resume Monday at 8 a.m. in the funeral home. Published in American Press on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary