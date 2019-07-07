Home

Hixson Moss Bluff
150 Bruce Circle
Moss Bluff, LA 70611
(337) 855-2929
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hixson Moss Bluff
150 Bruce Circle
Moss Bluff, LA 70611
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Hixson Moss Bluff
150 Bruce Circle
Moss Bluff, LA 70611
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Hixson Moss Bluff
150 Bruce Circle
Moss Bluff, LA 70611
View Map
Resources
Patricia A. Robinson


1958 - 2019
Patricia A. Robinson Obituary
Patricia A. Robinson, 60, of Moss Bluff, La., passed away July 4, 2019.
Patricia A. Robinson, native and lifelong resident of Moss Bluff was born Oct. 16, 1958, to Shirley and Sarah Sullivan Robinson. After graduating at Sam Houston High School Class of 1976, she attended McNeese University where she earned the title of McNeese's first softball fast pitcher. Later on, she became an Operator at W.R. Grace where she retired.
Those left to cherish her memory is her mother, Sarah Sullivan Robinson of Moss Bluff; sister, Camy and husband Dale Courville of Moss Bluff; niece, Candace Duhon and husband Jacob of Ragley; great-nephews, Jace Duhon and Noah Duhon of Ragley; and great-niece, Aubry Duhon of Ragley.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday July 9, 2019, at Hixson Funeral Home in Moss Bluff, with Rev. Francis Laroque officiating. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday July 8, 2019, resuming Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. until time of service. Burial will follow at Old Ritchie Cemetery in Moss Bluff.
Published in American Press on July 7, 2019
