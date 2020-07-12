Romans 14:8

If we live, we live for the Lord; and if we die, we die for the Lord. So, whether we live or die, we belong to the Lord.

Patricia Ann Frankin(Jones), of Lake Charles, La. went to meet the Lord on Monday, July 6, 2020. She was born Sept. 30, 1952 to the late Victoria Walker and J.C. Jones. She lived majority of her life in Lake Charles, La. and spent a few years living in Hendersonville, Tenn. with her daughter. She recently moved to Port Arthur to live around other family members. While living in Lake Charles she attended Reeves C.M. E. Temple along with family. Patricia had many jobs over the years, however, being a caregiver of the elderly was her passion. She would often visit the elderly and bring them food. She absolutely loved her family and friends and called them often checking on them even when she was not feeling her best.

Her survivors are her daughter, Mrs. Trinetti Burns(David) of Hendersonville, Tenn.; two grandchildren, Chase Burns and Breanna Burns; three sisters, Ada Hamilton of Crowley, La., Connie Tutson and Greta Walker both of Lake Charles; and two brothers, Eric Walker of Houston, Texas and Lewis Walker of Houma, La.

