IOWA - Patricia Ann Hitt, born Oct. 8, 1942, daughter of the late E. E. "Buck" and Ola Mae (Martin) Wright, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in her residence at the age of 76.

Patricia was a graduate of Fort Necessity and a member of First United Pentecostal Church in Iowa. She enjoyed shopping and spending time with her grandchildren.

Patricia is survived by her husband of 59 years, Glynn Hitt of Iowa; children, James Hitt of DeQuincy, Greg Hitt of Iowa, Rodney Hitt and wife, Kat of Iowa, and Joey Hitt and wife, Crystal of Monroe; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren and one on the way. She is preceded in death by her parents, and her grandchild, Jeremiah Hitt.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019,. in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa, with the Rev. Elsye Mae Sonnier officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery. Visitation begins from 4-8 p.m. Monday in the funeral home and will Published in American Press on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary