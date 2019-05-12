Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
(337) 582-2291
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Hitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Hitt


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia Ann Hitt Obituary
IOWA - Patricia Ann Hitt, born Oct. 8, 1942, daughter of the late E. E. "Buck" and Ola Mae (Martin) Wright, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in her residence at the age of 76.
Patricia was a graduate of Fort Necessity and a member of First United Pentecostal Church in Iowa. She enjoyed shopping and spending time with her grandchildren.
Patricia is survived by her husband of 59 years, Glynn Hitt of Iowa; children, James Hitt of DeQuincy, Greg Hitt of Iowa, Rodney Hitt and wife, Kat of Iowa, and Joey Hitt and wife, Crystal of Monroe; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren and one on the way. She is preceded in death by her parents, and her grandchild, Jeremiah Hitt.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019,. in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa, with the Rev. Elsye Mae Sonnier officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery. Visitation begins from 4-8 p.m. Monday in the funeral home and will
Published in American Press on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now