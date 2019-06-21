Home

POWERED BY

Services
Semien-Lewis Mortuary, LLC
819 N. State Street
Jennings, LA 70546
(337) 824-0521
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Greater St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church
1801 2nd Avenue
Lake Charles, LA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Greater St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church
1801 2nd Avenue,
Lake Charles, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann "Pat" Jones


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia Ann "Pat" Jones Obituary
Patricia Ann (Pat) Jones, 72, made her transition from Earth to Heaven on June 10, 2019, at noon with her three children, Tammie, Nicoah, Cleveland (Soul), and family friend Net, by her bedside.
Survivors include four sisters, Mary L. Bates, Cheryl (Leonard) Willis, Wanda Bartie and Beatrice Green; one brother, Henry Lutcher; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, foster sisters and friends.
Her funeral will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 22, in Greater St. Mary Baptist Church. The Dr. Samuel C. Tolbert Jr. Pastor/Teacher will officiate. Burial will be in Combre Cemetery under the direction of Semien-Lewis Mortuary. Visitation is from 11 a.m. Saturday in the church.
Published in American Press on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now