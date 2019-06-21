|
|
Patricia Ann (Pat) Jones, 72, made her transition from Earth to Heaven on June 10, 2019, at noon with her three children, Tammie, Nicoah, Cleveland (Soul), and family friend Net, by her bedside.
Survivors include four sisters, Mary L. Bates, Cheryl (Leonard) Willis, Wanda Bartie and Beatrice Green; one brother, Henry Lutcher; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, foster sisters and friends.
Her funeral will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 22, in Greater St. Mary Baptist Church. The Dr. Samuel C. Tolbert Jr. Pastor/Teacher will officiate. Burial will be in Combre Cemetery under the direction of Semien-Lewis Mortuary. Visitation is from 11 a.m. Saturday in the church.
Published in American Press on June 21, 2019