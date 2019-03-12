Home

Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 528-0240
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
Patricia Ann Naquin

Patricia Ann Naquin Obituary
Patricia Ann Naquin, 63, passed away on March 10, 2019, in the comfort of her home. Pat loved to dance, fish and camp, play cards and listen to French music. She enjoyed being around her family and friends.
Pat is survived by her husband of 43 years, Dale Naquin; her daughter, Marcie Nope and husband, Jimbo; six grandchildren, Tad, Britni, Shanda, Kelsey, Zachary and TeKay; two great grandchildren; and her siblings, Tina LeJeune, Joey Meche, Pam Gentry and Noda Meche; and numerous loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy and Mary Cormier Meche; one son, James "Trent" Naquin; and one brother, Tony Meche.
Funeral service for Pat will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home with the Rev. Jeremy Blocker officiating. Burial will follow at Consolata Cemetery in Lake Charles. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, from 4-9 p.m. and will resume on Wednesday from 8 a.m. until the time of service.
Published in American Press on Mar. 12, 2019
