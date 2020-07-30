Patricia Ann Owens, age 84, of Sulphur, La., went to be with her Lord and Savior peacefully and surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Patricia was born on March 25, 1936, in Lexington, Miss.

Patricia was a graduate of Sulphur High School, Louisiana College, and McNeese State University where she received her Master's Degree in Education. Patricia was a teacher and a school counselor for Calcasieu Parish School Board for over 28 years. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Sulphur and the Agin Cajun Choir. Her pastime was playing cards and dominos with her friends. Patricia was loved and cherished by her children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by parents, Edward Lee Brock Sr. and Nellie Ferguson Brock; brother, Edward Lee Brock Jr.; sister-in-law, Myrtle Brock; and nephew, Donnie Brock.

Those left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Lynn Hardy and husband Larry, and Laine Reeder and husband W.D.; son, Larry Owens and wife Tara; grandchildren, Jamie, Tricia, Joey, Monica, Chad, Jeremy, Heather, Ashley, Tyler, Zack and Audie; 15 great-grandchildren and two on the way; three nephews and their families, Mark, Randy and Anthony Brock; and a long time friend, Faye Robinson.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will resume at 8:30 a.m. Saturday until time of service.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Chapel. The Rev. Tom Bruce will officiate. Pallbearers will be her grandsons. Burial will follow in Mimosa Pines Cemetery in Sulphur.

