Patricia "Pat" Ann Reeves, 76, of Sulphur, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in a local hospital.
Mrs. Reeves was born on June 8, 1943, in Brooklyn, N.Y., where she graduated from Bushwick High School. She lived in the Sulphur area for the past 50 years. In her working career she held various jobs from Merrill Lynch, to a dental assistant, and a floral and interior designer. Later in her life the focus was on serving her family as a Boy Scout Den Mother, band mom, Sunday school teacher, and office manager of various dance and twirling studios in the lake area. Mrs. Reeves was an honorary Rotary Paul Harris Fellow and belonged to the Olivet Baptist Church in Carlyss and to Trinity Baptist Church in Lake Charles.
Mrs. Reeves was a woman of many talents and enjoyed doing numerous arts and crafts and was known for her sewing and knitting skills.
She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed. Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Charles E. Reeves of Sulphur; daughters, Patricia "Patty" Philmon (Jake) of Lake Charles, and Dawn Reeves of Sulphur; a son, James Michael Reeves (Monique) of Roanoke, Texas; eight grandchildren, Tiffany Fontenot Dugas (Larry "John"), Caitlyn Jenaé Reeves, Gabriela, Isabelle, Giancarlo and Alessandra Dominguez, Pam Philmon Stockwell and Kim Philmon Lucas; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Marie McFadden.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Randy Monroe will officiate. Burial will follow in Mimosa Pines South Cemetery in Carlyss. Visitation will begin on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will resume on Friday beginning at noon until the start of the service.
Published in American Press on Oct. 9, 2019