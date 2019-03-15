Home

Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Saints Cathedral Church of God in Christ
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Saints Cathedral Church of God in Christ
Patricia Ann "Red" (Duhon) Wolford
Patricia Ann "Red" Duhon Wolford was born July 25, 1953, in Lake Charles, La. A native of Lake Charles, she was a graduate of Washington High School. She departed this life Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Houston, Texas, where she was living at the time of her death. She leaves to cherish her memories one daughter, Lashonda Renee Samuel; two sons, Kevin Paul Samuel and John "Ency" Samuel Jr.; six sisters, Gladys Chretien, Sybil Davis, Dorothy Melanson, Mary Wesley, Orelia Marie Duhon Toussand and Mary Duhon; three brothers, Lawrence Duhon Jr., Peter Duhon and Carl A. Duhon.; and a host of grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Her funeral will be 1 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Saints Cathedral Church of God in Christ, Pastor Michael Cuba Jr. Pastor Clarence Narcisse will officiate. Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. in the church
Published in American Press on Mar. 15, 2019
