Patricia Galloway McKnight, 85, of DeRidder, La., passed from this life on Friday, May 3, 2019.

Patsy loved her family very much with unconditional love. Jesus was the center of her life and she prayed faithfully for others and was always ready to help someone in need. She will be missed by so many who knew and loved her.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving spouse of 50 years, Clarence McKnight of DeRidder, La.; sons, James Cooper and Anita of Houston, Texas, John Cooper and Carol of DeRidder, La., and Mike McKnight and Lanie of Mandeville, La.; daughters, Jetta Cooper of Merryville, La., and Patti Lucas and Nolan of Nashville, Tenn.; 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.

Patsy was one of the first members of the First Baptist Church Prayer Ministry and served faithfully for many years. She served as a pink lady at Beauregard Memorial Hospital. She loved antiquing and decorating and decorated several homes in DeRidder and surrounding areas.

She was preceded in death by her son, Jeffery Cooper; parents, Norris and Ruby Galloway; sisters, Sammy Nichols, Billie Sue Lamb, and Mary McLaughlin.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, from 5- 8 p.m. at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, La. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at First Baptist Church, in DeRidder, La. Brother Lindsey Burns and Brother Roy Lee Johnson will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be, Jonathan McKeller, Brent Cooper, Johnny Cooper, Jayme Cooper, Cameron McKnight and Drew McKnight. Honorary Pallbearers will be members of her prayer group. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in DeRidder, La.

The family of Patsy wishes to express thanks to Dr. Bonilla, Dr. Granger, Dr. Marrero, Dr. Hale, Dr. Luke Williams, and Dr. Lestage for their excellent care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers: Donations can be made to the Legacy of Faith Building Fund at First Baptist Church in DeRidder, La.