Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 625-9171
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
8:00 AM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
Patricia Kay "Katy" David


1967 - 2019
Patricia Kay "Katy" David Obituary
Patricia Kay "Katy" David, age 52, of Sulphur, La., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Patricia was born March 21, 1967, in New Orleans, La.
Katy was a longtime employee at Calcasieu Parish Library in Lake Charles. Katy was a wonderful and devoted caregiver to her family. Katy was a Christian who had a strong faith in God. She was fiercely committed to her family, and always selflessly provided for them.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Ann Smith; stepdaughter, Samantha Gayle Pitre-David; and maternal grandfather, Renn Smith.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are her son, Matthew Charles David; daughter, Loren Celeste David; sister, Vicky Staton and husband Michael; maternal grandmother, Lora Marie Smith; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday at Hixson Funeral Home, and will resume at 8 a.m. Thursday until time of service.
A Celebration of Life Service led by Celebrant, Jody Barrilleaux will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Chapel.
Published in American Press on Dec. 11, 2019
