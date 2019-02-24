Patricia Kay Savell Suydam, 67, of Lake Charles passed away at 10:24 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in her residence.

Mrs. Suydam was born in Pineville June 18, 1951, and resided in Lake Charles most of her life where she was a Lake Charles High School graduate. She continued her education at Sowela Technical Institute earning her LPN degree. Throughout her career as a nurse, she worked for many different physicians and hospitals. Mrs. Suydam was a member of First Methodist Church.

She will be most remembered for her love of canning. All of her physicians who attended to her will surely miss her "sweet treat." Mrs. Suydam also enjoyed quilting and belonged to several quilting guilds. She was also known for her wonderful cooking skills that she liked to share by feeding others.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Ronald Suydam Sr. of Lake Charles; daughters, Cindy Cedars Betts (David) of Wichita, Kan., and Summer Cedars Woods of Lake Charles; stepchildren, Renee, Ronald Jr., Chris, Anthony, Rebecca and Matthew; siblings, Maxine, Clara, Paula and Charles Jr.; 12 grandchildren; and four-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Zola and Charles Savell Sr.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at First Methodist Church. Cremation was entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AMEND (Association for Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Disorders), www.amend.org.uk, to the , www.diabetes.org., or to the Junior Diabetic Research Foundation, www.jdrf.org.