|
|
Patricia Marie Reeves Cooper, 70, died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in a local hospital.
She was a longtime resident of Reeves. Patricia enjoyed watching television, shopping, and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Alex Cooper of Kinder; her children, Michael Chesson and wife Tina of Moss Bluff, Mitchell LaFleur and wife Gayla of Carlyss, and Stephen LaFleur and Candice Martin of Reeves; her father, Ray Reeves of Reeves; her siblings, Doug Reeves and wife Carol, Brenda Taylor and Linda Fuqua, all of Reeves; 21 grandchildren, Tasha Berzas, Misty Young, Megan LaFleur Jones, Donald "Trey" Burnworth, Angelle Muse, Christian Muse, John Muse, Kaleb McClelland, Brittany Chesson, Michael Chesson II, Dwight Chesson, Victoria Chesson, Isabelle Chesson, Wyatt Chesson, Edith Chesson, Lily Chesson, Sandra LaFleur, Jacob LaFleur, Shawn Beane, Nevaeh Martin and Austin Benoit; 28 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Edith Adams Reeves; her brother, Michael Reeves; her sister, Wanda Murphy; and two great-grandchildren, Jullian LaFleur and Micah LaFleur.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. The Rev. Lloyd Carroll will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of service Saturday in the funeral home.
Published in American Press on Dec. 5, 2019