Patricia Noreen Guidroz, 74, of Moss Bluff, La., passed away at her residence surrounded by her loved ones on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
Patricia was born on Dec. 16, 1945, in Shelby County, Tenn., to Lawrence Richard and Sarah Grace Cook. Patricia was the family matriarch. She always met the needs of her family first before her own. Her husband, Ronnie Guidroz, was the love of her life. She loved her children dearly, but her grandchildren were her heart and soul.
Patricia was preceded in death by her mother, Sarah Grace Cook; and father, Lawrence Richard Cook.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Ronald P. Guidroz Jr. of Moss Bluff; her children, Dana Renee Sanders of Katy, Texas, Sara Denise Bielamowicz and husband Thomas Bielamowicz of Cypress, Texas, and Ronald P. Guidroz lll and wife Ashley Guidroz of Metarie, La.; sister, Jan Thorne and husband Ron Thorne of Wagoner, Okla.; nine grandchildren, Cara, Logan, Peyton, Ella, Emmi, Ella, Joe, Haley and Rylee.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Hixson Moss Bluff. Graveside will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at New Ritchie Cemetery.
Published in American Press on Mar. 25, 2020