Patricia Toca Thompson


1925 - 2020
Patricia Toca Thompson Obituary
Patricia Toca Thompson was born in New Orleans on Oct. 7, 1925 to James and Louise Garic Toca, one of six siblings. In 1947 she married Dr. Ben Thompson, Jr. and together they had six children. Proceeded in death by her parents, husband and three brothers - J.L. Toca, Jerry Toca, Kenneth Toca and son-in-law Randy Stansbury. She is survived by her six children and their spouses – Bridget Thompson Stansbury (husband deceased), Dr. Ben Thompson III (Tommy) and his wife Marty, Jay Thompson and his wife Sandy, Dr. Bruce Thompson and his wife Cathy, Scott Thompson and his wife Linda Jane and Dr. Christopher Thompson and his wife Linda, 25 grandchildren and 57 great grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews. She was a proponent of giving back to the community and lived her life accordingly. A private Funeral Mass was held on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at St. Joseph Academy Chapel.
Published in American Press on Feb. 23, 2020
