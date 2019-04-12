Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fondel Memorial Chapel
819 S Main St
Jennings, LA 70546
(337) 824-7465
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Fondel Memorial Chapel
819 S Main St
Jennings, LA 70546
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Fondel Memorial Chapel
819 S Main St
Jennings, LA 70546
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Dellafosse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick "Buck Bo" Dellafosse


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patrick "Buck Bo" Dellafosse Obituary
Patrick Dellafosse was born Dec. 30, 1961, of the late Hardin and Mable (Paul) Dellafosse. Patrick was called to eternal rest on Friday, April 5, 2019, at the age of 57.
He leaves to cherish his memories, brothers, Gary (Mary) Lyons Dellafosse of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Damon (Stacy) Dellafosse, Lake Charles, La.; sisters, Debra Comeaux, Christine (Delma) Bennett, Tuwuna (Curl) Alfred, Mellissa (Patrick) Allison, all of Lake Charles, Hattie (Johnny) Buckley of Iowa, La. Patrick will also be missed by a very special young lady, Delisa Renee' (Lee-Le) Mills of Dallas, Texas; one godchild, Daniel (Theresa) Lloyd Bennett of Lake Charles; his special companion of 15 year, Ms. Dorsena Hayden of San Antonio, Texas; also a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Patrick was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Hardin and Mable (Paul) Dellafosse; brothers, Mack, Anthony (Peanut), Otis and Donald Dellafosse; one sister, Glenda (Chee-Che) Bridgeman; three nephews, Charles Bridgeman Jr., Jonathan (Dub) Buckley and Damien (C-Meaux) Comeaux; one niece, Malika Bennett Glands.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at Fondel Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service. The Rev. Alfred King will officiate. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park.
Published in American Press on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now