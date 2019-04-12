Patrick Dellafosse was born Dec. 30, 1961, of the late Hardin and Mable (Paul) Dellafosse. Patrick was called to eternal rest on Friday, April 5, 2019, at the age of 57.

He leaves to cherish his memories, brothers, Gary (Mary) Lyons Dellafosse of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Damon (Stacy) Dellafosse, Lake Charles, La.; sisters, Debra Comeaux, Christine (Delma) Bennett, Tuwuna (Curl) Alfred, Mellissa (Patrick) Allison, all of Lake Charles, Hattie (Johnny) Buckley of Iowa, La. Patrick will also be missed by a very special young lady, Delisa Renee' (Lee-Le) Mills of Dallas, Texas; one godchild, Daniel (Theresa) Lloyd Bennett of Lake Charles; his special companion of 15 year, Ms. Dorsena Hayden of San Antonio, Texas; also a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Patrick was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Hardin and Mable (Paul) Dellafosse; brothers, Mack, Anthony (Peanut), Otis and Donald Dellafosse; one sister, Glenda (Chee-Che) Bridgeman; three nephews, Charles Bridgeman Jr., Jonathan (Dub) Buckley and Damien (C-Meaux) Comeaux; one niece, Malika Bennett Glands.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at Fondel Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service. The Rev. Alfred King will officiate. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park.