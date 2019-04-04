Patrick Edwin Broussard, 88, passed away March 29, 2019, at a local care facility.

Mr. Broussard served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War and then attended McNeese State University. He also attended St. Joseph's Seminary. He retired from BellSouth after 27 years of service. He served as the Director for the Lake Charles Seafarers' Center. Mr. Broussard was a parishioner of St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #15006 and Past Faithful Navigator of Monsignor Cramer's 4th Degree Assembly. In his free time, he enjoyed bowling, golfing, fishing and hunting.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mrs. Betty Martin Broussard; daughter, Tina McInnis (James); three sons, Gabe Broussard (Sandi), Tim Broussard (Yoko) and Guy Broussard (Rebecca); five grandchildren; and three sisters, Adele Harrington, Sister Magdalen Broussard and Catherine Smith.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Gabriel and Mary Broussard; infant son, Patrick Joseph Broussard; and two sisters, Irene Coco and Sister Lurline Broussard.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at St. Martin de Porres. Internment will follow at Consolata Cemetery. Monsignor Jace Eskind will officiate. Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. Friday, April 5, at Johnson Funeral Home and 9-9:45 a.m. Saturday, April 6. A rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. during visitation Friday evening.

The family would like to express many thanks to the staff of The Gardens and The Guardian House for their caring service.