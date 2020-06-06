Patrick Eugene Mooney passed into the next stage of Eternity on June 1, 2020.

May God have mercy on his soul.

Pat was born July 25, 1959, as the 6th child of Charles Shea and Eva Mooney who both preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death were his brothers, Damien, David, Craig, and Lawrence.

Survivors include his seven children, Joshua Ignatius, Jarred Patrick and his wife Laura, Jordan Francis, Jacinta Maria, Joy Therese, Gianna Teresa, and Justin Peter. Three grandchildren Damien, Gwendolyn and Sylvia. Five sisters Monica LeBlanc, Theresa Mooney, Aimee Dobbs, Annie Hendron, and Marilyn Mooney.

Pat was a 1977 graduate of Vinton High School and received his B.S. degree in Finance from LSU in 1989. Pat's professional career spanned more than 40 years and was primarily concentrated in the financial and cost realms of the Energy and Government industries.

Pat's greatest joy came from providing for his family. He was most comfortable just being at home with his children. He enjoyed the many memorable road trips he took with them as well as the many places the family lived and/or visited in the U.S., Europe, and the Middle East due to his professional career.

The Holy Sacrifice of The Mass for Pat's soul will be held on Monday, June 8, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Prompt Succor in Sulphur, La. The Rev. Michael Caraway will officiate. Burial will follow at Mimosa Pines Cemetery South in Carlyss under the direction of Hixson Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that offerings be made for Holy Masses to be said for all the Souls in Purgatory.

