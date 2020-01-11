|
|
Patrick Landry, 97, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at home with his loving family by his side.
Patrick was born on Aug. 15, 1922, to Lucas and Lawrence Landry in Breaux Bridge, La. He was the youngest of eight siblings, and spoke only French when he attended pre-grade school. He first attended school when he was four years old with his older sister, Hilda who was in the first grade where he learned to speak English.
Patrick went on to graduate from Breaux Bridge High School at 16 years of age and started working for the state doing land surveillance work. When he came home from work one night and heard that Pearl Harbor was bombed, he immediately enrolled in the service. He enrolled in the U.S. Coast Guard and was immediately deployed to Boston to train as an electrician assistant. He then went on to serve during World War II in the South Pacific for 3 years as an electrician on the U.S.S. F.S. 167.
After World World II, he returned to Breaux Bridge, where he met the love of his life, Lilli Guidry, and they were married in 1947. He enrolled in Southwestern Louisiana Institute (ULL) in Lafayette, La., and graduated in 1950 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering. His first job with his new family was in Honolulu, Hawaii, working as a civilian for the U.S. Government on the first Nuclear Submarine on Pearl Harbor base. His work brought him to many locations after settling in Lake Charles, La., in 1960 as an Electrical Engineer for Olin Chemical. Patrick retired from Olin Corporation as a Regional Director of Engineering in 1987.
Patrick was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sulphur. His civic organization membership includes the American Legion Post #179, Woodmen of The World, Lifetime Member and Chapter Member of the World War II Memorial Society.
Patrick is survived by his daughters, Bonnie Perkins and Robyn LeBato and husband Rick, all of Lake Charles; grandsons, Chad Perkins and Ryan Perkins of Austin, Texas, and Len Culpepper and wife Donna of Allen, Texas; one great-granddaughter, Lillian Culpepper; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lilli Landry; his daughter, Pam Culpepper; son-in-law, Bill Culpepper; his parents; his brothers, George, Renee, Clifton and Andrew Landry; and his sisters, Viola LeBlanc and Hilda Theriot.
His funeral will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Chad Perkins, Ryan Perkins, Len Culpepper, Rick LeBato, David Guilbeaux and Jay Bergeron. Burial will be in Mimosa Pines South Cemetery in Carlyss. Visitation is from 9 a.m. until the time of service Sunday in the funeral home.
Published in American Press on Jan. 11, 2020