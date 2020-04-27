Home

Patrick Mark Istre


1957 - 2020
Patrick Mark Istre Obituary
Patrick Mark Istre, 62, of Lake Charles passed away on April 25, 2020 at 11:19 a.m. at Memorial Hospital, due to complications of Covid-19.
He was born Sept. 2, 1957 and lived his whole life in Lake Charles. He graduated from LaGrange Sr. High School and worked several jobs over the years, including Borden Milk, Local Labor Union, Market Basket and most recently, St. Patrick's Hospital. He was a very generous, loving & giving person who helped many co-workers over the years with rides to work, letting them stay temporarily at this house, playing games with his nieces & nephews and helping his father at home the last few years of his life. He loved family and you could always count on him.
He was welcomed into Heaven by his father and mother, Raymond & Chappie Istre.
He is survived by his brothers, Tyler (Loretta) Fontenot, Greg (Janice) Fontenot, Sam (Sharon) Istre, Tommy (Kathie) Istre and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation and funeral services are private, but we invite you to watch his virtual services at: www.facebook.com/jehixson
Published in American Press on Apr. 27, 2020
