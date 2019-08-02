|
Patrick Mark Jackson, 59, departed this life on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at his residence in Lake Charles, La. He was born Aug. 3, 1959, to Felton Jackson and Counthain Sams Jackson in Lafayette, La. He worked as a carpenter in the construction industry until his retirement.
He leaves to cherish his memories his children, Mark Sinegal of Jennings, La., Ashley Jackson of Lake Charles, La., and Nathaniel Wilridge of Tennessee; his siblings, Velma (Clifton) Jack of Ville Platte, La., Cathy (Brandon) Beriod of Roanoke, La., Ivory Levi, Gil Jackson and Gary Jackson, all of Lake Charles, La., and Pamela Mendez of Alexandria, La.; four grandchildren, Ray Jon Jackson, Simone Freeman, Skye Wilridge, Mark Sinegal Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Felton and Counthain Jackson; one son, Patrick Jackson Jr.; one brother, Stephen Jackson; and one nephew, Brandon Jackson.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. and funeral service at 12:30 p.m. at King's Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Benevolent Cemetery, in Jennings, La., under the direction of King's Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Aug. 2, 2019