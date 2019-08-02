Home

POWERED BY

Services
KINGS FUNERAL HOME
1611 HWY 14
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-7729
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
KINGS FUNERAL HOME
1611 HWY 14
Lake Charles, LA 70601
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
12:30 PM
KINGS FUNERAL HOME
1611 HWY 14
Lake Charles, LA 70601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick Mark Jackson


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick Mark Jackson Obituary
Patrick Mark Jackson, 59, departed this life on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at his residence in Lake Charles, La. He was born Aug. 3, 1959, to Felton Jackson and Counthain Sams Jackson in Lafayette, La. He worked as a carpenter in the construction industry until his retirement.
He leaves to cherish his memories his children, Mark Sinegal of Jennings, La., Ashley Jackson of Lake Charles, La., and Nathaniel Wilridge of Tennessee; his siblings, Velma (Clifton) Jack of Ville Platte, La., Cathy (Brandon) Beriod of Roanoke, La., Ivory Levi, Gil Jackson and Gary Jackson, all of Lake Charles, La., and Pamela Mendez of Alexandria, La.; four grandchildren, Ray Jon Jackson, Simone Freeman, Skye Wilridge, Mark Sinegal Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Felton and Counthain Jackson; one son, Patrick Jackson Jr.; one brother, Stephen Jackson; and one nephew, Brandon Jackson.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. and funeral service at 12:30 p.m. at King's Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Benevolent Cemetery, in Jennings, La., under the direction of King's Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now