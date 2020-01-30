|
Patrick "Pat" Rideau, 65, was born Nov. 15, 1954, in Lafayette, La., to the late Ferdinand and Mary Margaret Sampa Rideaux. A resident of Lake Charles, Pat was a graduate of Marion High School and attended Northwestern University. He worked as an industrial painter. He departed this life Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in Basile, La., after a lengthy illness. He leaves to cherish his memories, two sisters, Monica Rose and Cynthia Dugas; four brothers, Frederick (Nellie) Rideaux, Gerard (Ivette) Rideaux, Charles (Kendred) Rideaux and Christopher (Carla) Rideaux; nieces and nephews, Marcus (Samara) Rideaux, ShaCrista (D'Marcus) Glasper, Jenee Rideaux, Alexandre Rideaux, Christian Rose and Jean Louis Rideaux; great-nieces, Bailey and Isabella Rideaux; and a host of other relatives and friends.
He will have visitation at Mossville Truth Tabernacle Church, Pastor Lionel Thierry from 9 a.m. to noon. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
