Home

POWERED BY

Services
James Funeral Home Inc
1724 Opelousas St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-4173
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Rideau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick "Pat" Rideau


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick "Pat" Rideau Obituary
Patrick "Pat" Rideau, 65, was born Nov. 15, 1954, in Lafayette, La., to the late Ferdinand and Mary Margaret Sampa Rideaux. A resident of Lake Charles, Pat was a graduate of Marion High School and attended Northwestern University. He worked as an industrial painter. He departed this life Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in Basile, La., after a lengthy illness. He leaves to cherish his memories, two sisters, Monica Rose and Cynthia Dugas; four brothers, Frederick (Nellie) Rideaux, Gerard (Ivette) Rideaux, Charles (Kendred) Rideaux and Christopher (Carla) Rideaux; nieces and nephews, Marcus (Samara) Rideaux, ShaCrista (D'Marcus) Glasper, Jenee Rideaux, Alexandre Rideaux, Christian Rose and Jean Louis Rideaux; great-nieces, Bailey and Isabella Rideaux; and a host of other relatives and friends.
He will have visitation at Mossville Truth Tabernacle Church, Pastor Lionel Thierry from 9 a.m. to noon. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Published in American Press on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -