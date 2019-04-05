|
Patrick Wayne "Patty Wayne" Frank Thomas, 30, was born July 15, 1988 in Lake Charles, La. to Katherine Frank and Patrick Thomas. A lifelong resident of Lake Charles, he grew up in Reeves Temple CME Church and graduated from Lake Charles Boston High School. He was employed by the Lake Charles Stevedores. He departed this life Friday, March 29, 2019 at 4:32 p.m. in a local hospital. He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Ronnisha Ann Hilts; three daughters, Madyson, Ja'Nayla, and Serenity Frank; mother, Katherine Frank (Kenneth) Hanks; father, Patrick Thomas; three sisters, Patricia (Anthony) Miller, Patrice Thomas, and Mya Hanks; one brother, Andre (Shawna) Frank; grandparents, Lillie Mae Eaglin, Jimmy and Evelyn Guillory, and Floyd and Everlyn Hanks; grandmother, Easter May Belizare; mother-in-law, Jennifer Fransaw; and a host of other relatives and friends. His funeral will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Mossville Truth Tabernacle Church, Pastor Lionel Thierry. Pastor Julian K. Woods will officiate. Burial will be in Perkins Cemetery under the direction of James Funeral Home. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. in the church.
Published in American Press on Apr. 5, 2019