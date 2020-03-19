|
|
Patsy Marie Armentor Brown, 89, of Lake Charles, La., died at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in her residence.
Mrs. Brown was born Aug. 18, 1930, in Crowley, La. and lived most of her life in Lake Charles, where she was a 1947 graduate of Lake Charles High School and attended McNeese State University. She worked at Mullers as a salesclerk for a number of years, and worked over 20 years for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, in the Right of Way Department and retired in 1985. She was a charter member of Lake Charles Bible Church and a member of the "Do Nothing Gang," where she would meet with her friends every Friday for lunch. Mrs. Brown had a great love for her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and she enjoyed looking at nature's beautiful trees and flowers. She will be remembered for her smile and her love of laughing.
Mrs. Brown is survived by her son, William Michael "Mike" Brown of Lake Charles; daughters, Rebecca "Becky" Bell of Lake Charles, Cynthia "Cindy" Marie Horn and husband Charles of North Carolina, and Donna Fruge Ross of Conroe, Texas; sisters, Ramona Williams and husband Bud, Fern Foster and husband H.G., and Virginia Brown, all of Lake Charles, and Shirley Jensen of Magnolia, Texas; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild, with another on the way.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, William "Bill" Brown Jr.; son, Daryl Layne Brown Sr.; parents, Leon and Nina Armentor; brother, A.J. Armentor; and sister, Frances Bitar.
Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020, at the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Phil Carpenter will officiate. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and continue on Friday from noon until the start of the service. **Please note that the gathering capacity will be limited to 50 people, as per state guidelines and the service will be by invitation only.**
The family would like to express a special word of thanks to Amedisys Hospice for the care and compassion during this time.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lake Charles Bible Church Building Fund, 1920 E. McNeese Street, Lake Charles, LA 70607, or to Camp Pearl Ministries, P.O. Box 10, Reeves, LA 70658.
Published in American Press on Mar. 19, 2020