1/1
Patsy Castille Billedeaux
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patsy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patsy Castille Billedeaux, age 89, of Sulphur, La., passed away in her home on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Patsy was born July 17, 1931 in Edgerly, Louisiana.
Patsy was a lifelong resident of Sulphur who was of Catholic Faith. Patsy enjoyed working in her flower garden, was an amazing cook, and loved hosting her Sunday dinners.
Patsy was preceded in death by her husband, Olton Billedeaux, two sons, Greg Billedeaux and Keith Billedeaux, granddaughter, Summer Trahan, parents, Henry and Ora Castille, sister, Mildred Broussard, and brother, Henry Castille.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are her son, Jeff Billedeaux and wife, Elaine; niece, Carolyn Matney and husband, James; grandchildren, Jared Billedeaux, Dustin Billedeaux, Greg Billedeaux, Jr., Stoney Billedeaux, Tanya White, Tracey Harrington, 12 Great-Grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday at Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. A Rosary will begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life Service in Hixson Sulphur Memorial Funeral Chapel. Celebrant Jody Barrilleaux will lead services. Burial will follow in Big Woods Cemetery.
Patsy's family would like to extend a special thank you to all of her caregivers.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Rosary
09:30 AM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Celebration of Life
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
3376259171
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved