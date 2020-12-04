Patsy Castille Billedeaux, age 89, of Sulphur, La., passed away in her home on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Patsy was born July 17, 1931 in Edgerly, Louisiana.

Patsy was a lifelong resident of Sulphur who was of Catholic Faith. Patsy enjoyed working in her flower garden, was an amazing cook, and loved hosting her Sunday dinners.

Patsy was preceded in death by her husband, Olton Billedeaux, two sons, Greg Billedeaux and Keith Billedeaux, granddaughter, Summer Trahan, parents, Henry and Ora Castille, sister, Mildred Broussard, and brother, Henry Castille.

Those left behind to cherish her memory are her son, Jeff Billedeaux and wife, Elaine; niece, Carolyn Matney and husband, James; grandchildren, Jared Billedeaux, Dustin Billedeaux, Greg Billedeaux, Jr., Stoney Billedeaux, Tanya White, Tracey Harrington, 12 Great-Grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday at Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. A Rosary will begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life Service in Hixson Sulphur Memorial Funeral Chapel. Celebrant Jody Barrilleaux will lead services. Burial will follow in Big Woods Cemetery.

Patsy's family would like to extend a special thank you to all of her caregivers.

