Labby Memorial Funeral Home - DeRidder
2110 Highway 171 South
DeRidder, LA 70634
(337) 463-7428
Patsy Stanford
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
4:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Shady Grove Pentecostal Church
DeRidder, LA
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Shady Grove Pentecostal Church
DeRidder, LA
Patsy Pearl "Granny Pat" (Peavy) Stanford


1938 - 2020
Patsy Pearl "Granny Pat" (Peavy) Stanford Obituary
Patsy Pearl Peavy Stanford (Granny Pat), 81, entered peacefully into rest on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in DeRidder, La. Patsy was born to Robert and Lois (Parker) Peavy on June 11, 1938, in Slagle, La.
Visitation will begin Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, from 4:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Shady Grove Pentecostal Church, DeRidder, La., with the Rev. Jeff Phillips officiating. Interment will follow at Black Jack Cemetery, Pitkin, La.
Patsy "Granny Pat" worked as a LPN and dental assistant until retirement and granny to all who came to her home. She was a member of the Shady Grove Pentecostal Church.
Left to cherish her memory are one sister, Jerry Louise Kunath of Leesville; five children, Curtis and Diane Stanford of DeRidder, Stuart and Pauline Stanford of Leesville, Terry and Jim Cheever of DeRidder, Debby and Milton Addison of Starks, Vickie Nelson and the late Ronald Nelson of Sugartown; 16 grandkids; 31 great-grandkids; and two great-great-grand kids.
Preceded in death by her husband, Vernis Gale Stanford; parents, Robert and Lois Peavy of Leesville; brothers, Robert Peavy and Dennis Peavy of Leesville; and sister, Margaret DeRamus of Pitkin.
Serving as pallbearers will be Josh Stanford, William Stanford, Jimmy Cheever, Andrew Stanford, Willie Cheever and Stephen Tipton.
Published in American Press on Feb. 5, 2020
