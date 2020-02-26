|
|
Pattie Derouen-Foster, 85, of Moss Bluff entered into Heaven on "Pattie Gras", Feb. 25, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Pattie was born on Feb. 20, 1935 to Adam Andrew and Eunia Derouen in Lacassine, La. She met Hugh Alexander Foster Jr. while he was working at Chennault Air Force Base. They were married and together they welcomed five children. Pattie's house was always open, she always had a hot Cajun meal ready for the family visiting from all over the United States. In her personal time she could be found behind a canvas painting the beauty nature provided or in her yard pruning. She enjoyed attending functions at the Moss Bluff Senior Center, especially the Wednesday painting class.
She was welcomed into Heaven by her parents; her husband, Hugh; two children, Clint and Cindy; and her two sisters, Lois Ince and Trena Hatch-Comeaux.
She is survived by her children; Gregg David Foster, Don Scott Foster and Pam (Kevin) Mattingly; her grandchildren, Annie (Doug) Staton, Laura Beth Castle, Bonnie Castle (Austin Butler), Kaleb Hugh Foster, Cody Andrew Sturrock; one great-grandchild, Logan.
The family will welcome friends at Hixson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 beginning at 2 p.m. until time of service. A Celebration of her life will begin at 4 p.m., led by the Rev. Angela Bulhof and the family invites you for a reception after the services.
We welcome you to share a favorite memory or sentiment of condolences at www.hixsonfuneralhomes.com
Published in American Press on Feb. 26, 2020