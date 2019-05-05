Patty Jo Alcede Grandy entered eternal life on April 16, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La. Patty was born on Nov. 13, 1937, in Lake Charles, La., to Mitch and Alma Henry Alcede. She graduated from Lake Charles High School and received her BA in Education from LSU in Baton Rouge. After graduation from LSU she taught 4th grade at Westwood Elementary in Westlake, and then married Walter Grandy who was stationed at Chenault Air Force Base. They started a family and lived on Air Force bases in Michigan, Ala., Newfoundland, La., and California. Of all Patty's accomplishments, she was most proud of the successes of her three children Robert, Donna, and Gregory.

While Walt was stationed in Bossier City, Patty received a Master's Degree from LSU in Education Administration and Supervision. Patty had a life-long thirst for knowledge, which she obtained as an avid reader and her experiences in worldwide travel. She loved relating to the people of different lands and cultures. After returning to Lake Charles and as co-owner of Partners in Travel, Patty led numerous trips to Europe, Russia, Asia, South America and Mexico.

Patty was an active member of the Episcopal Church of the Good Shephard in Lake Charles including serving on the Vestry and co-chairing the annual Used Book Sale. She volunteered at the Art Associates, the McNeese Banner Series, and the Faith & Friends Food Pantry in Lake Charles.

Patty was preceded in death by her parents, Mitch and Alma Alcede; and by her ex-husband, Walter Grandy.

Patty is survived by her son, Robert and wife Carla of San Rafael, Calif.; daughter, Donna and husband Alfie Cunningham of Hermosa Beach, Calif.; son, Gregory and wife Claire of Baton Rouge, La.; granddaughters, Natalie Grandy, Parker Cunningham and Isabel Grandy; and grandsons, Jeffrey Mitchell Grandy and Benjamin Grandy. She is also survived by her brother, Buddy Alcede and wife Janet of McQueeney, Texas; and niece, Courtney Alcede of Austin, Texas; as well as numerous cousins.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 18, at 11 a.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shephard at 715 Kirkman St. in Lake Charles. Friends are invited to join the family from noon to 2 p.m. in the Parish Hall following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or to the Faith & Friends Food Pantry through the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd. Published in American Press on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary