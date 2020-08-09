Isaiah 26:3
"You will keep in perfect peace those whose minds are steadfast, because they trust in you."
Patty Sue Fincher Webb, 84, passed away on August 4, 2020, in Lake Charles, La. Visitation will be held from 4 – 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9, at Johnson Funeral Home. A celebration of Patty's life will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Webb was born on July 26, 1936, in Prescott, Ar, the daughter of Arl and Ruth Bright Fincher. She graduated from Stephens High School, Stephens, Ar, in 1954 and married her high school sweetheart, James Phillip Webb, on Aug. 31, 1957.
As a girl, Patty enjoyed playing basketball; later, she loved watching her sons play ball. Patty began her lifelong relationship with Jesus as a young girl, and had a passion for sharing Jesus with others and teaching the Bible throughout her lifetime. Wherever she and Phillip lived, Patty found a way to teach others about God.
Patty lived many places during her lifetime, including Lake Charles, New Orleans and Berwick, La, Eket,Nigeria, then spent many years in Montgomery, Texas before moving back to Lake Charles in 2018. She was a founding member of North Shore Church in Montgomery, Texas. Patty enjoyed traveling, playing bridge, decorating her home and spending time with her family. Her generous, caring spirit will be missed by all those who knew her.
Patty was preceded in death by her parents, Arl and Ruth Fincher.
She is survived by her husband, James Phillip Webb, Sr; three brothers, Wayne Fincher, Robert Fincher and Jim Fincher; two sons, Phil Webb and his wife, Debbie; Greg Webb and his wife Tammy; grandchildren, Daniel Webb, Katelyn Kendrick, Adam Webb, Kacie Peterson and Kellie Duke. She is also survived by her great grandchildren, Avery Webb, Anna Webb, Melody Webb, Ramsey Kendrick, Hazel Kendrick, Juliet Kendrick, Mary Margaret Peterson and Jack Henry Peterson.
In compliance with current COVID 19 order, we respectfully request gatherings be limited and all attendants wear face masks.
In lieu of flowers, you may wish to send a donation in Patty's name to North Shore Church www.northshorechurch.org.