|
|
Paul Alan Phillips, 63, of Houston, Texas, passed away Aug. 21, 2019, peacefully after a brief battle with cancer, with his loving sister Carol by his side. Born in Lake Charles, La., on March 7, 1956, to Myrtis and Larry Phillips and brought up in a strong, proud Cajun Culture. His grandparents were Mama and Papa George Phillips. Paul grew up in Lake Charles and was colorful character loved by all. He attended Landry Memorial and graduated from St. Louis High School in 1974.
Paul's business career began in the Plumbing Sales Industry for Universal Plumbing and Southern Pipe until 1982 when he moved to Houston continuing in Wholesale Plumbing Industry earning respect and accolades along the way. Later on Paul ventured into the property appraising business and became owner of Great Western Valuations.
Paul had so many interests and excelled at everything he touched. This lovable, Louisiana Cajun transformed overnight into a Texas Cowboy. He loved hunting, fishing, bowling and going to "The Deer Lease"; mostly for the comradery and friendships. Paul was an avid bowler and lived at The Del Mar Bowling Lanes in Houston religiously. He achieved two perfect 300 scores but mostly cherished the friendships he developed along the way. Paul loved his "chanky chank Cajun", Zydeco, Country and Western music and it was evident on the dance floor where he would "cut a rug" at a drop of a hat.
Paul never met a stranger and was a great friend, joke-teller and entertainer. He was a member of the High Bidder and Hold 'Em' and Hit 'Em' Club, Coral Club and School Art Auction, NRA and very involved in the Houston rodeo.
He is survived by his sister, Carol Phillips Fruge; and half sister, Nicki Phillips Duhon; stepsisters, Nancy Johnson, Dena Phillips Henry, Rene Phillips Dupre; and stepbrother, James Phillips; also his niece, Daphne Fruge Moore of Utah; his name sake nephew, Quinton Alan Fruge of Vidor, Texas, and Russell Cameron Fruge of Spring, Texas, who Paul named at birth. Also two nieces, Chloe and Hannah Duhon of Louisiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and grandparents; and nephew, Dennis Keith Fruge; and niece, Marcie Patrice Fruge.
Cremation arrangements have been taken care of by Integrity Funeral Home of Houston, Texas. Celebrations of Paul's Life are being planned both in Houston and Lake Charles and will be announced soon.
Published in American Press on Aug. 25, 2019