Paul Anthony "Tony" Smith, 63, of Lake Charles, La., died at 10:20 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 in a local hospital.
Born Oct. 26, 1956 in Wichita, Kan., Mr. Smith moved to Lake Charles in 1966. He attended Dolby Elementary, F.K. White Junior High, and was a 1975 graduate of Barbe High School, which was the first class to attend Barbe all four years. He was a proud member of the Barbe Band of Blue, where he was a drummer. Mr. Smith was an active member of the Boy Scouts of America, Troop #103 and received his Eagle Scout in 1971. At the age of 14, he worked hard to pay his own way to Japan for a Boy Scout International Jamboree. Mr. Smith served his country in the U.S. Navy for over eleven years and was honorably discharged in 1988 as a Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class. He traveled around the country working as a surgical technician from 1991 until he met the love of his life in 2003, when he settled back in Lake Charles. He then worked as a surgical technician / inventory coordinator at several local hospitals. Mr. Smith was a devoted member of First United Methodist Church. He enjoyed woodworking, science-fiction, coaching his son's t-ball team, and was an avid sports fan; he especially loved the Dallas Cowboys and McNeese Cowboys / Cowgirls. His true passion was for his family, especially his son, Andrew.
Mr. Smith is survived by his wife of 16 years, Dr. Dena Matzenbacher-Smith; son, Andrew Paul Smith; mother, Janice Smith, all of Lake Charles; siblings, Dr. Tari Dilks and husband Dr. Larry Dilks of Lake Charles, Tim Smith and wife Susan of Bella Vista, Ark., Tracy Smith of Moss Bluff, and Tommy Smith of Counsel Bluffs, Iowa; brother-in-law, Steven Matzenbacher of Lake Charles; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members; and his beloved pets, Snoopy, Charlie Brown, Linus, and Sally Brown.
He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Jude Smith.
His memorial service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Weldon Bares will officiate. A gathering of family members and friends will be at the funeral home on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and continue on Monday from 10 a.m. until the start of the service.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the McNeese Athletic Foundation Scholarship Fund, Box 92735, Lake Charles, LA 70609 in Tony's memory.
Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net
Published in American Press on Feb. 26, 2020