A Mass of Christian Burial for Paul Bellard, 78, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. The Rev. Jose Vattakunnel will officiate. Burial will follow at Chretien Cemetery under the direction of Ardoin/Allen Parish Funeral Homes.
The family will receive visitors at Ardoin/Allen Parish Funeral Home of Elton on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 4-9 p.m. with the Holy Rosary being prayed at 7 p.m. followed by a vigil. Visitation will continue at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 8 a.m. until time of service.
Paul was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and a friend to all. He was a man of strong faith, a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, as well as, a lifelong resident of Elton. Paul was a devoted husband to his wife, Eura Mae, until her passing in August 2019. He worked very hard as a laborer for the local union #207 to provide for his family. He enjoyed working outside, gardening, taking care of his yard, watching old westerns and raising chickens, pigs and cattle. Paul loved to joke and cut up. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Those left to cherish Paul's memory include his son, Wilford Bellard of Elton; two daughters, Pauline Bellard of Kinder, and Stephanie Miller and husband Gerald of Elton; one brother, Sidney Bellard of Houston, Texas; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Antoine and Melina Bellard; wife, Eura Mae Bellard; three brothers, Fred, John and Russell Bellard; four infant brothers; and two sisters, Hazel Semien Bellard and Estel Chretien Bellard.
The family would like to express a sincere thanks to Mrs. Lilla Smith for being such a good friend and helping our dad with any and everything that was ever needed. Also sincere thanks to Ms. Brandi Williams for being such an amazing sitter for our dad, tremendous thanks to the both of you.
Published in American Press on Mar. 6, 2020