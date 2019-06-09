Paul Bruce Ritter Sr., born Aug. 15, 1931, to Paul Burnett and Ada Carr Ritter in Dayton, Ohio, passed away on June 7, 2019, at home surrounded by his family.

Paul grew up in Ohio and earned an Architectural Engineering degree from The Ohio State University graduating in 1954. While attending the University, he was a member of ROTC after which, he served as an Air Force Captain in Lake Charles at Chennault Air Force Base. Paul practiced Architecture in Lake Charles for 55 years, was a tenured Engineering Professor at McNeese State University and an avid sportsman.

Paul designed several distinguishable structures in Lake Charles including Central Library, Alfred M. Barbe High School and the Boeing Aircraft Maintenance Facility, where he also provided the leadership which initially attracted Boeing to the area. His designs are found in numerous other area projects and abroad.

Paul was a member of his beloved First United Methodist Church for 64 years and served on the Board of Trustees for five terms. It was his vision that created a Contemporary Worship Center at the church which has become a vital expansion to the church's community outreach and worship services.

He is survived by his loving wife, Carroll Dupuis of 64 years; his children, Paul B. Ritter Jr. (Holly) of Slidell, Stephen Ritter (Barrie) of Moss Bluff, Ann Ritter Ferris of Lake Charles; six grandchildren, Jessie Ritter, Maggie Ritter Graham, Amanda Ritter Cefalu, Matthew Ritter, Daniel Ritter and Gina Ferris Cook; and five great-grandchildren. Paul was preceded in death by his father and mother; son, Frederick Anthony Ritter; and a grandson, Benjamin Paul Ritter.

A military graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, June 10, 2019, at Prien Memorial Park Cemetery followed by a memorial service at First United Methodist Church on Kirkman and Broad Streets. beginning at noon; the Rev. Weldon Bares will be presiding.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lake Charles Salvation Army where Paul previously served as President of the Board of Directors.