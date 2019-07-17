Home

Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Paul Hebert
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Rosary
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
6:30 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church
Paul D Hebert Obituary
Paul D. Hebert, 76, of Lake Charles, passed away on July 16, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Paul "Danny" was born on Feb. 13, 1943, in Patterson, La., to Reiley and Eddie Hebert. He graduated from Kaplan High School in 1961, and then went on to earn his undergraduate degree in Agriculture where he was a member of the ROTC officer program at McNeese State University. After graduating college, he proudly served his country and was a Veteran of the Vietnam War receiving a Bronze Star as a member of the U.S. Army. Paul's dedication and love for farming and ranching encouraged him to earn his Master's in Environmental Science at McNeese State University. His love and dedication as an alumni of McNeese continued as a decades-long season ticket holder, past president of McNeese Alumni Agriculture Association, and past president of the McNeese Alumni Association. He continued to be involved in his community as a member of the Animal Control Advisory Board and past president of Calcasieu Cattlemen Association.
Paul was a loving husband, father, and grandfather "Poppy" to his family. He enjoyed instilling his hobbies of hunting and fishing with his girls, sons-in-law, grandchildren, and friends.
Paul was survived by his wife, Melanie "Doodle"; his daughters, Christi Nussmeier (Doug), Heather Hebert, and Ashley Marciante (Michael); 5 grandchildren, Garrett, Ashlynn, and Colton Nussmeier and John Michael and Dylan Marciante; his sister, Leona Moriarty; brothers-in-law, Ell Ray "Knute" Henry (Carol) and Mike Henry; an aunt, Betty Henry; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Reiley and Eddie Hebert; brother, Joseph "JD" Hebert; sister-in-law, Elaine Hebert; brother-in-law, Bill Moriarty; and mother and father-in-law, James and Hilda Henry.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church. Monsignor Jace Eskind will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will begin in the funeral home on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume on Friday at 9 a.m. until leaving for the church at 10:30 a.m.
Those who are honored to serve as pallbearers will be: Doug Nussmeier, Michael Marciante, Garrett Nussmeier, Joe Hebert, Donald Moriarty, and Ryan Bufford as well as honorary pallbearers: Michael Henry Jr., Todd German, Colton Nussmeier, John Michael Marciante, Dylan Marciante, and Ashlynn Nussmeier.
Memorial donations in memory of Paul Hebert may be made to the McNeese Alumni Association, Box 90775, Lake Charles, LA 70609.
Published in American Press on July 17, 2019
