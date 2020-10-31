1/1
Paul F. Musgrove
1937 - 2020
On Oct. 30, 2020, Paul F. Musgrove was gathered into the arms of God to be taken to his eternal home. Paul was born Oct. 31, 1937 in Lake Charles, La., to Marion and Myrtle Musgrove.
Paul is survived by his wife of 56 years, Avis Myers Musgrove. Also, his sister in laws, Mitte Cryer and Jean Myers; special nieces that were such a part of his life, Cynthia Carr and Cathy Cryer; nephew Terry Cryer; and many nieces and nephews that were dearly loved by him.
Paul was preceded in death by his two sons, Hugh Eric Musgrove and Kevin Paul Musgrove; his parents; and three sisters, Avanelle Chronister, Nyhla Hawes, and Francis Greason.
Paul enjoyed talking about the many promises of God. He was secure in his faith in Christ and loved to share his faith with others
Paul graduated from Marion High School in 1937. He graduated from McNeese State University with a BA degree, a master's degree and a 30+ in Math. Paul had the distinction of teaching Math for 40 years at W.W. Lewis Middle School in Sulphur, La. He met wonderful teacher friends and students. He loved to see his former students and hear of their successes in life.
Paul was an active member of Lake Charles Bible Church since he was 11 years old. Through all the years, many dear friends were made and became such an important part of his life. Also, Paul was a member of the Lake Charles Messiah Chorus for over 30 years. He was a member of the McNeese Cowboy Club as well as many other organizations.
Paul would not want you to concentrate on his accomplishments, but rather share with you the most important thing you will ever do in life. That is to invite Christ to be your Lord and Savior.
Paul's funeral service will be Tuesday, November 3 at 1 p.m. in the Johnson Funeral Home chapel in Moss Bluff. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. on that day and last until time for the service. Burial will follow in Bilbo Cemetery at Fields, La.

Published in American Press from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
10:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
NOV
3
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Memories & Condolences
October 31, 2020
Many wonderful memories of Mr.Musgrove!! He taught my son at W.W.Lewis. He was truly a wonderful teacher & taught many throughout his teaching career!! May God wrap you in his loving arms!! You will be missed!!
Teena Smith
Acquaintance
October 30, 2020
Paul and Avis were my Sunday School teachers, taught at Camp Pearl and led us on many fun adventures. Their love for Jesus and each other was evident to all. My heart hurts for you, Avis. Sending love and prayers ✝
Susie Williams
Friend
October 30, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Lots of love to you Mrs. Musgrove. ❤
Whitney Hurlbut
Friend
