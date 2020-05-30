Paul Lane Reeves, a resident of Singer, La., passed away May 29, 2020, at the age of 39. He loved music and playing his guitar. Most of all he loved being around his children and his family.

He is survived by his wife, Katherine Fast Reeves; his sons, Colton, Carter and Chord; and daughters, Denver and Drew; his parents, Wayne Reeves and Sasha Reeves; brothers, Dwayne "Tink" Reeves and wife Kellye and Greg Reeves and wife Kili. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Lloyd "Snubbie" Reeves and Frances Ladell Reeves; and his maternal grandparents, Richard Gandy and Maurice Gandy.

The family will receive friends 5 – 8 p.m. Saturday, May 30, at Riley Smith & Sons Funeral Home, 1810 West Fourth St., DeQuincy, La. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 31, at Riley Smith & Sons Funeral Home with interment to follow at Reeves Gardens, Gillis, La.



