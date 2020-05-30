Paul Lane Reeves
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Lane Reeves, a resident of Singer, La., passed away May 29, 2020, at the age of 39. He loved music and playing his guitar. Most of all he loved being around his children and his family.
He is survived by his wife, Katherine Fast Reeves; his sons, Colton, Carter and Chord; and daughters, Denver and Drew; his parents, Wayne Reeves and Sasha Reeves; brothers, Dwayne "Tink" Reeves and wife Kellye and Greg Reeves and wife Kili. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Lloyd "Snubbie" Reeves and Frances Ladell Reeves; and his maternal grandparents, Richard Gandy and Maurice Gandy.
The family will receive friends 5 – 8 p.m. Saturday, May 30, at Riley Smith & Sons Funeral Home, 1810 West Fourth St., DeQuincy, La. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 31, at Riley Smith & Sons Funeral Home with interment to follow at Reeves Gardens, Gillis, La.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Riley Smith & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
31
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Riley Smith & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Riley Smith Funeral Home - DeQuincy
1810 West 4th Street
DeQuincy, LA 70633
(337) 786-2999
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 29, 2020
Dear Wayne, Sasha & family,
Robert & I send our love & prayers for each of you.
Robert & Carolyn Langley
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved