Paul McGee, 61 of Moss Bluff, La. passed away on April 2, 2019. He was born in Lake Charles to Oswald and Mary McGee.

He was a member of First Baptist Church of Moss Bluff and worked as a supervisor for Hartman Builders.

Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Deborah McGee; son, Joshua McGee; daughter, Angela McGee all of Moss Bluff and brother, John McGee of Nederland, Texas.

Visitation will be at Hixson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will resume Friday, April 5, 2019 at 8 a.m. until time of service. Funeral Service will be Friday, April 5, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the funeral home and will be officiated by The Rev. Jack Tillery. Burial will follow at New Ritchie Cemetery in Moss Bluff. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made toward funeral expenses.