Funeral service for Paul Noel Guillory Sr. will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of Fondel Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the chapel. Mr. Guillory died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at 3:30 p.m. in a local hospital. Born in Lawtell, he was a resident of Lake Charles most of his life where he was a member of IHM Catholic Church where he was a former altar server. He was a graduate of W.O. Boston High School and a U.S. Air Force Veteran. He worked as an Operator for Consolidated Aluminum and mechanic before retiring from Montgomery Wards. He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Linda Webb Guillory; two daughters, Wanda Adam Ennis and Kimberly (Steven) Williams; two sons, Paul N. (Lori Morehead) Guillory Jr. and Patrick Wayne (Ashley) Guillory; one brother, Hilbert "Bob" (Mary) Guillory; sister-in-law, Mary Guillory; 15 grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hilton, and Hazel Guillory; sister, Dorothy Fontenot; and two brothers, Percy "Jim" Guillory and Edmond Guillory.
Published in American Press on Aug. 9, 2019